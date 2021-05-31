Simplex Realty Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 95.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2021 down 95.02% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 295.48% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 up 157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020.

Simplex Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2020.

Simplex Realty shares closed at 56.60 on May 28, 2021 (BSE)