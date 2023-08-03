English
    Simplex Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore, up 3.86% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore in June 2023 up 3.86% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2023 up 778.32% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 15.15% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.
    Simplex Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 13.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2022.Simplex Realty shares closed at 87.50 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -8.57% over the last 12 months.
    Simplex Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.980.230.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.980.230.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.73--0.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.720.70
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.440.410.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-0.94-0.84
    Other Income1.651.641.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.730.700.62
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.730.700.60
    Exceptional Items4.24----
    P/L Before Tax4.970.700.60
    Tax1.010.180.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.960.520.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.960.520.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.020.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.950.500.45
    Equity Share Capital2.992.992.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.191.681.50
    Diluted EPS13.191.681.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.191.681.50
    Diluted EPS13.191.681.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 3, 2023

