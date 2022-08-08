Simplex Realty Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 382.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in June 2022 up 382.25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 down 10.81% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021.

Simplex Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2021.

Simplex Realty shares closed at 89.10 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and 6.20% over the last 12 months.