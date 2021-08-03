Simplex Realty Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 1.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 1.87% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021 up 89.14% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021 up 89.74% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2020.

Simplex Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2020.

Simplex Realty shares closed at 79.90 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)