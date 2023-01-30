English
    Simplex Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 82.13% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 72.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    Simplex Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.200.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.200.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.750.71
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.830.530.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.44-1.12-1.05
    Other Income1.521.481.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.360.36
    Interest0.000.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.070.360.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.070.360.34
    Tax0.020.080.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.280.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.280.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.040.270.25
    Equity Share Capital2.992.992.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.910.84
    Diluted EPS0.150.910.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.910.84
    Diluted EPS0.150.910.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
