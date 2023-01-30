Simplex Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 82.13% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 72.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

Simplex Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2021.

Read More