Simplex Realty Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, up 327.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in December 2020 up 327.09% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 75.33% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 down 48.39% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2019.

Simplex Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2019.

Simplex Realty shares closed at 54.95 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.86% over the last 12 months.