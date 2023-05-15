English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Simplex Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 32.14% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Mills Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 32.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 106.63% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Simplex Mills shares closed at 25.35 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.33% returns over the last 6 months and -30.26% over the last 12 months.

    Simplex Mills Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.000.000.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.000.000.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.090.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.12-0.12
    Other Income0.170.150.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.040.03
    Interest0.050.050.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.01-0.01
    Exceptional Items----0.55
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.010.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.010.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.010.54
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.041.79
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.041.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.041.79
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.041.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Simplex Mills #Simplex Mills Company #Textiles - General
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:30 am