Simplex Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 32.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 32.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 106.63% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Simplex Mills shares closed at 25.35 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.33% returns over the last 6 months and -30.26% over the last 12 months.