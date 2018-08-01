Simplex Mills standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.00 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.10 0.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.10 0.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.10 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -- 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -- -- -- Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.09 0.09 0.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.11 -0.09 Other Income 0.03 0.01 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.10 -0.07 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -0.10 -0.07 Exceptional Items -- -0.18 -- P/L Before Tax -0.09 -0.28 -0.07 Tax -- -0.08 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.20 -0.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.20 -0.07 Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.29 -0.66 -0.25 Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.66 -0.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.29 -0.66 -0.25 Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.66 -0.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited