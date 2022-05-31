Simplex Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.58 crore, down 26.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 477.58 crore in March 2022 down 26.37% from Rs. 648.60 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.10 crore in March 2022 down 35.41% from Rs. 113.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 85.23% from Rs. 63.72 crore in March 2021.
Simplex Infra shares closed at 68.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.10% returns over the last 6 months and 99.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|Simplex Infrastructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|477.58
|412.79
|648.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|477.58
|412.79
|648.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|131.40
|108.48
|261.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.43
|2.40
|5.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.09
|3.33
|6.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.96
|45.31
|48.92
|Depreciation
|23.97
|25.44
|29.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|293.51
|261.36
|289.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.78
|-33.53
|6.22
|Other Income
|7.22
|11.70
|27.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.56
|-21.83
|33.93
|Interest
|191.43
|196.58
|193.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-205.99
|-218.41
|-159.60
|Exceptional Items
|-24.64
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-230.63
|-218.41
|-159.60
|Tax
|-77.53
|-76.07
|-46.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-153.10
|-142.34
|-113.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-153.10
|-142.34
|-113.06
|Equity Share Capital
|11.47
|11.47
|11.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.79
|-24.91
|-19.79
|Diluted EPS
|-26.79
|-24.91
|-19.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.79
|-24.91
|-19.79
|Diluted EPS
|-26.79
|-24.91
|-19.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited