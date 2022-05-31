 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simplex Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.58 crore, down 26.37% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 477.58 crore in March 2022 down 26.37% from Rs. 648.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.10 crore in March 2022 down 35.41% from Rs. 113.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 85.23% from Rs. 63.72 crore in March 2021.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 68.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.10% returns over the last 6 months and 99.42% over the last 12 months.

Simplex Infrastructures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 477.58 412.79 648.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 477.58 412.79 648.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.40 108.48 261.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.43 2.40 5.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.09 3.33 6.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.96 45.31 48.92
Depreciation 23.97 25.44 29.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 293.51 261.36 289.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.78 -33.53 6.22
Other Income 7.22 11.70 27.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.56 -21.83 33.93
Interest 191.43 196.58 193.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -205.99 -218.41 -159.60
Exceptional Items -24.64 -- --
P/L Before Tax -230.63 -218.41 -159.60
Tax -77.53 -76.07 -46.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -153.10 -142.34 -113.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -153.10 -142.34 -113.06
Equity Share Capital 11.47 11.47 11.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.79 -24.91 -19.79
Diluted EPS -26.79 -24.91 -19.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.79 -24.91 -19.79
Diluted EPS -26.79 -24.91 -19.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 31, 2022
