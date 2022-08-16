 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simplex Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.29 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 406.29 crore in June 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 381.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.62 crore in June 2022 down 31.62% from Rs. 103.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2022 down 48.02% from Rs. 30.32 crore in June 2021.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 74.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.95% returns over the last 6 months and 84.24% over the last 12 months.

Simplex Infrastructures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 406.29 477.58 381.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 406.29 477.58 381.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.00 131.40 104.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.03 2.43 3.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.73 8.09 -2.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.28 39.96 49.35
Depreciation 22.62 23.97 28.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 280.41 293.51 207.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.78 -21.78 -8.93
Other Income 15.92 7.22 11.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.86 -14.56 2.27
Interest 199.52 191.43 159.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -206.38 -205.99 -157.21
Exceptional Items -- -24.64 --
P/L Before Tax -206.38 -230.63 -157.21
Tax -70.76 -77.53 -54.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -135.62 -153.10 -103.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -135.62 -153.10 -103.04
Equity Share Capital 11.47 11.47 11.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.73 -26.79 -18.03
Diluted EPS -23.73 -26.79 -18.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.73 -26.79 -18.03
Diluted EPS -23.73 -26.79 -18.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:01 pm
