Simplex Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.29 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.29 crore in June 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 381.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.62 crore in June 2022 down 31.62% from Rs. 103.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2022 down 48.02% from Rs. 30.32 crore in June 2021.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 74.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.95% returns over the last 6 months and 84.24% over the last 12 months.