Simplex Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.29 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 406.29 crore in June 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 381.88 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.62 crore in June 2022 down 31.62% from Rs. 103.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2022 down 48.02% from Rs. 30.32 crore in June 2021.
Simplex Infra shares closed at 74.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.95% returns over the last 6 months and 84.24% over the last 12 months.
|Simplex Infrastructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|406.29
|477.58
|381.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|406.29
|477.58
|381.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.00
|131.40
|104.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.03
|2.43
|3.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.73
|8.09
|-2.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.28
|39.96
|49.35
|Depreciation
|22.62
|23.97
|28.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|280.41
|293.51
|207.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.78
|-21.78
|-8.93
|Other Income
|15.92
|7.22
|11.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.86
|-14.56
|2.27
|Interest
|199.52
|191.43
|159.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-206.38
|-205.99
|-157.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-24.64
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-206.38
|-230.63
|-157.21
|Tax
|-70.76
|-77.53
|-54.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-135.62
|-153.10
|-103.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-135.62
|-153.10
|-103.04
|Equity Share Capital
|11.47
|11.47
|11.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.73
|-26.79
|-18.03
|Diluted EPS
|-23.73
|-26.79
|-18.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.73
|-26.79
|-18.03
|Diluted EPS
|-23.73
|-26.79
|-18.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited