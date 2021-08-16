Simplex Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 381.88 crore, up 45.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 381.88 crore in June 2021 up 45.68% from Rs. 262.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 103.04 crore in June 2021 down 4.62% from Rs. 98.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.32 crore in June 2021 up 81.01% from Rs. 16.75 crore in June 2020.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 41.35 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.44% returns over the last 6 months and 24.55% over the last 12 months.