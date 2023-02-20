English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Simplex Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.37 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 358.37 crore in December 2022 down 13.18% from Rs. 412.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.49 crore in December 2022 up 3.41% from Rs. 142.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2022 up 167.31% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

    Simplex Infra shares closed at 45.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 13.17% over the last 12 months.

    Simplex Infrastructures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations358.37417.70412.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations358.37417.70412.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.65101.55108.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.962.362.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.394.903.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.7137.9545.31
    Depreciation20.7621.6125.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses217.05268.13261.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.15-18.80-33.53
    Other Income5.0414.8911.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.11-3.91-21.83
    Interest199.59203.80196.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-210.70-207.71-218.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-210.70-207.71-218.41
    Tax-73.21-71.29-76.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-137.49-136.42-142.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-137.49-136.42-142.34
    Equity Share Capital11.4711.4711.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-24.06-23.88-24.91
    Diluted EPS-24.06-23.88-24.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-24.06-23.88-24.91
    Diluted EPS-24.06-23.88-24.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Simplex Infra #Simplex Infrastructures
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am