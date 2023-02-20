Simplex Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.37 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.37 crore in December 2022 down 13.18% from Rs. 412.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.49 crore in December 2022 up 3.41% from Rs. 142.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2022 up 167.31% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 45.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 13.17% over the last 12 months.