Simplex Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 611.99 crore, down 29.02% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 05:18 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 611.99 crore in December 2020 down 29.02% from Rs. 862.23 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.30 crore in December 2020 down 224.16% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.97 crore in December 2020 down 71.99% from Rs. 110.57 crore in December 2019.
Simplex Infra shares closed at 37.10 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.68% over the last 12 months.
|Simplex Infrastructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|611.99
|497.49
|862.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|611.99
|497.49
|862.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|200.34
|159.11
|272.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.92
|2.48
|1.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.79
|91.76
|-10.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.39
|55.72
|92.89
|Depreciation
|30.96
|31.58
|33.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|324.41
|242.97
|417.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.82
|-86.13
|55.54
|Other Income
|6.83
|8.58
|21.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-77.55
|77.16
|Interest
|155.51
|149.82
|123.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-155.50
|-227.37
|-46.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-155.50
|-227.37
|-46.02
|Tax
|-54.20
|-79.25
|-14.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-101.30
|-148.12
|-31.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-101.30
|-148.12
|-31.25
|Equity Share Capital
|11.47
|11.47
|11.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.72
|-25.92
|-5.46
|Diluted EPS
|-17.72
|-25.92
|-5.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.72
|-25.92
|-5.46
|Diluted EPS
|-17.72
|-25.92
|-5.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited