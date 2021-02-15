Simplex Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 611.99 crore, down 29.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 611.99 crore in December 2020 down 29.02% from Rs. 862.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.30 crore in December 2020 down 224.16% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.97 crore in December 2020 down 71.99% from Rs. 110.57 crore in December 2019.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 37.10 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.68% over the last 12 months.