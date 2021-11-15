Simplex Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 534.77 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 534.77 crore in September 2021 up 2.14% from Rs. 523.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 127.51 crore in September 2021 up 14.83% from Rs. 149.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.76 crore in September 2021 up 168.61% from Rs. 44.83 crore in September 2020.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 40.80 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.50% returns over the last 6 months and 36.68% over the last 12 months.