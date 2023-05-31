Simplex Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 473.49 crore, down 17.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 473.49 crore in March 2023 down 17.54% from Rs. 574.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2023 up 34.8% from Rs. 148.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2023 up 29.11% from Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2022.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 33.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.78% returns over the last 6 months and -50.88% over the last 12 months.