    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Simplex Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 473.49 crore, down 17.54% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 473.49 crore in March 2023 down 17.54% from Rs. 574.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2023 up 34.8% from Rs. 148.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2023 up 29.11% from Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2022.

    Simplex Infra shares closed at 33.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.78% returns over the last 6 months and -50.88% over the last 12 months.

    Simplex Infrastructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations473.49420.76574.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations473.49420.76574.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.4796.66131.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.981.962.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.722.398.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.0135.7139.96
    Depreciation20.1920.9424.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses291.70279.90387.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.14-16.80-18.98
    Other Income5.335.669.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.81-11.14-9.13
    Interest234.32199.44193.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-235.13-210.58-202.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-235.13-210.58-202.73
    Tax-138.32-73.31-77.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-96.81-137.27-125.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-96.81-137.27-125.65
    Minority Interest0.030.17-0.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.08-0.18-21.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-96.86-137.28-148.55
    Equity Share Capital11.4711.4711.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.95-24.03-26.00
    Diluted EPS-16.95-24.03-26.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.95-24.03-26.00
    Diluted EPS-16.95-24.03-26.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023