Simplex Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 473.49 crore, down 17.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 473.49 crore in March 2023 down 17.54% from Rs. 574.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2023 up 34.8% from Rs. 148.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2023 up 29.11% from Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2022.
Simplex Infra shares closed at 33.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.78% returns over the last 6 months and -50.88% over the last 12 months.
|Simplex Infrastructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|473.49
|420.76
|574.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|473.49
|420.76
|574.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|137.47
|96.66
|131.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.98
|1.96
|2.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.72
|2.39
|8.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.01
|35.71
|39.96
|Depreciation
|20.19
|20.94
|24.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|291.70
|279.90
|387.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.14
|-16.80
|-18.98
|Other Income
|5.33
|5.66
|9.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-11.14
|-9.13
|Interest
|234.32
|199.44
|193.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-235.13
|-210.58
|-202.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-235.13
|-210.58
|-202.73
|Tax
|-138.32
|-73.31
|-77.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-96.81
|-137.27
|-125.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-96.81
|-137.27
|-125.65
|Minority Interest
|0.03
|0.17
|-0.95
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.08
|-0.18
|-21.95
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-96.86
|-137.28
|-148.55
|Equity Share Capital
|11.47
|11.47
|11.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.95
|-24.03
|-26.00
|Diluted EPS
|-16.95
|-24.03
|-26.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.95
|-24.03
|-26.00
|Diluted EPS
|-16.95
|-24.03
|-26.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited