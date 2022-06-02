Simplex Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.23 crore, down 16.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.23 crore in March 2022 down 16.93% from Rs. 691.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 148.55 crore in March 2022 down 27.54% from Rs. 116.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2022 down 77.02% from Rs. 65.31 crore in March 2021.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 67.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.76% returns over the last 6 months and 98.54% over the last 12 months.