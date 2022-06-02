 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simplex Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.23 crore, down 16.93% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 574.23 crore in March 2022 down 16.93% from Rs. 691.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 148.55 crore in March 2022 down 27.54% from Rs. 116.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2022 down 77.02% from Rs. 65.31 crore in March 2021.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 67.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.76% returns over the last 6 months and 98.54% over the last 12 months.

Simplex Infrastructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 574.23 484.91 691.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 574.23 484.91 691.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.40 108.49 261.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.43 2.40 5.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.09 3.33 6.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.96 45.31 48.92
Depreciation 24.14 25.59 29.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 387.19 331.53 333.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.98 -31.74 5.21
Other Income 9.85 14.28 30.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.13 -17.46 35.37
Interest 193.60 198.86 195.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -202.73 -216.32 -160.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -202.73 -216.32 -160.33
Tax -77.08 -75.45 -46.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -125.65 -140.87 -113.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -125.65 -140.87 -113.58
Minority Interest -0.95 -0.67 0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -21.95 -6.78 -2.95
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -148.55 -148.32 -116.47
Equity Share Capital 11.47 11.47 11.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.00 -25.95 -20.38
Diluted EPS -26.00 -25.95 -20.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.00 -25.95 -20.38
Diluted EPS -26.00 -25.95 -20.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

