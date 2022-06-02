Simplex Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.23 crore, down 16.93% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 574.23 crore in March 2022 down 16.93% from Rs. 691.28 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 148.55 crore in March 2022 down 27.54% from Rs. 116.47 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2022 down 77.02% from Rs. 65.31 crore in March 2021.
Simplex Infra shares closed at 67.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.76% returns over the last 6 months and 98.54% over the last 12 months.
|Simplex Infrastructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|574.23
|484.91
|691.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|574.23
|484.91
|691.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|131.40
|108.49
|261.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.43
|2.40
|5.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.09
|3.33
|6.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.96
|45.31
|48.92
|Depreciation
|24.14
|25.59
|29.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|387.19
|331.53
|333.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.98
|-31.74
|5.21
|Other Income
|9.85
|14.28
|30.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.13
|-17.46
|35.37
|Interest
|193.60
|198.86
|195.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-202.73
|-216.32
|-160.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-202.73
|-216.32
|-160.33
|Tax
|-77.08
|-75.45
|-46.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-125.65
|-140.87
|-113.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-125.65
|-140.87
|-113.58
|Minority Interest
|-0.95
|-0.67
|0.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-21.95
|-6.78
|-2.95
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-148.55
|-148.32
|-116.47
|Equity Share Capital
|11.47
|11.47
|11.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.00
|-25.95
|-20.38
|Diluted EPS
|-26.00
|-25.95
|-20.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.00
|-25.95
|-20.38
|Diluted EPS
|-26.00
|-25.95
|-20.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited