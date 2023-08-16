Simplex Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 398.87 crore, down 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.87 crore in June 2023 down 19.95% from Rs. 498.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.31 crore in June 2023 down 49.16% from Rs. 100.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.32 crore in June 2023 down 81.17% from Rs. 60.13 crore in June 2022.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 55.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -26.55% over the last 12 months.