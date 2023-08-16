English
    Simplex Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 398.87 crore, down 19.95% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 398.87 crore in June 2023 down 19.95% from Rs. 498.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.31 crore in June 2023 down 49.16% from Rs. 100.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.32 crore in June 2023 down 81.17% from Rs. 60.13 crore in June 2022.

    Simplex Infra shares closed at 55.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -26.55% over the last 12 months.

    Simplex Infrastructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations398.87473.49498.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations398.87473.49498.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.48137.4785.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.030.981.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.97-2.720.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.2732.0139.28
    Depreciation19.0020.1922.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses285.23291.70374.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.17-6.14-24.77
    Other Income0.495.3362.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.68-0.8137.34
    Interest221.91234.32201.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-229.59-235.13-164.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-229.59-235.13-164.29
    Tax-79.36-138.32-70.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-150.23-96.81-93.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-150.23-96.81-93.48
    Minority Interest-0.210.030.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.13-0.08-7.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-150.31-96.86-100.77
    Equity Share Capital11.4711.4711.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-26.30-16.95-17.63
    Diluted EPS-26.30-16.95-17.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-26.30-16.95-17.63
    Diluted EPS-26.30-16.95-17.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023

