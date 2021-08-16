Simplex Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 452.87 crore, up 43.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 452.87 crore in June 2021 up 43.81% from Rs. 314.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 103.74 crore in June 2021 down 2.43% from Rs. 101.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.96 crore in June 2021 up 54.67% from Rs. 21.31 crore in June 2020.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 41.35 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.44% returns over the last 6 months and 24.55% over the last 12 months.