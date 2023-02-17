Simplex Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.76 crore, down 13.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 420.76 crore in December 2022 down 13.23% from Rs. 484.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.28 crore in December 2022 up 7.44% from Rs. 148.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2022 up 20.54% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2021.
Simplex Infra shares closed at 47.10 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.70% returns over the last 6 months and 15.16% over the last 12 months.
|Simplex Infrastructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|420.76
|481.28
|484.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|420.76
|481.28
|484.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.66
|101.55
|108.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.96
|2.36
|2.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.39
|4.90
|3.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.71
|37.95
|45.31
|Depreciation
|20.94
|21.78
|25.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|279.90
|331.25
|331.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.80
|-18.51
|-31.74
|Other Income
|5.66
|14.93
|14.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.14
|-3.58
|-17.46
|Interest
|199.44
|203.67
|198.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-210.58
|-207.25
|-216.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-210.58
|-207.25
|-216.32
|Tax
|-73.31
|-71.14
|-75.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-137.27
|-136.11
|-140.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-137.27
|-136.11
|-140.87
|Minority Interest
|0.17
|-0.18
|-0.67
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.18
|0.31
|-6.78
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-137.28
|-135.98
|-148.32
|Equity Share Capital
|11.47
|11.47
|11.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.03
|-23.80
|-25.95
|Diluted EPS
|-24.03
|-23.80
|-25.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.03
|-23.80
|-25.95
|Diluted EPS
|-24.03
|-23.80
|-25.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited