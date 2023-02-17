English
    Simplex Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.76 crore, down 13.23% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 420.76 crore in December 2022 down 13.23% from Rs. 484.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.28 crore in December 2022 up 7.44% from Rs. 148.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2022 up 20.54% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2021.

    Simplex Infra shares closed at 47.10 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.70% returns over the last 6 months and 15.16% over the last 12 months.

    Simplex Infrastructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations420.76481.28484.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations420.76481.28484.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.66101.55108.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.962.362.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.394.903.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.7137.9545.31
    Depreciation20.9421.7825.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses279.90331.25331.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.80-18.51-31.74
    Other Income5.6614.9314.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.14-3.58-17.46
    Interest199.44203.67198.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-210.58-207.25-216.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-210.58-207.25-216.32
    Tax-73.31-71.14-75.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-137.27-136.11-140.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-137.27-136.11-140.87
    Minority Interest0.17-0.18-0.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.180.31-6.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-137.28-135.98-148.32
    Equity Share Capital11.4711.4711.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-24.03-23.80-25.95
    Diluted EPS-24.03-23.80-25.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-24.03-23.80-25.95
    Diluted EPS-24.03-23.80-25.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:33 am