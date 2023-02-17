Simplex Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.76 crore, down 13.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.76 crore in December 2022 down 13.23% from Rs. 484.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.28 crore in December 2022 up 7.44% from Rs. 148.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2022 up 20.54% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2021.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 47.10 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.70% returns over the last 6 months and 15.16% over the last 12 months.