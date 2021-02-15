Simplex Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 670.27 crore, down 26.03% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 670.27 crore in December 2020 down 26.03% from Rs. 906.08 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.87 crore in December 2020 down 248.63% from Rs. 29.22 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.15 crore in December 2020 down 71.14% from Rs. 114.86 crore in December 2019.
Simplex Infra shares closed at 37.10 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.68% over the last 12 months.
|Simplex Infrastructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|670.27
|523.57
|906.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|670.27
|523.57
|906.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|200.34
|159.11
|272.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.92
|2.48
|1.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.79
|91.76
|-10.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.40
|55.72
|92.90
|Depreciation
|31.11
|31.75
|33.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|383.04
|270.43
|458.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.33
|-87.68
|57.29
|Other Income
|9.37
|11.10
|24.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.04
|-76.58
|81.29
|Interest
|157.73
|152.03
|125.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-155.69
|-228.61
|-44.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-155.69
|-228.61
|-44.03
|Tax
|-54.06
|-79.80
|-14.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-101.63
|-148.81
|-29.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-101.63
|-148.81
|-29.84
|Minority Interest
|0.20
|0.40
|-0.66
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.44
|-1.30
|1.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-101.87
|-149.71
|-29.22
|Equity Share Capital
|11.47
|11.47
|11.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.83
|-26.20
|-5.12
|Diluted EPS
|-17.83
|-26.20
|-5.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.83
|-26.20
|-5.12
|Diluted EPS
|-17.83
|-26.20
|-5.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited