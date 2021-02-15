Simplex Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 670.27 crore, down 26.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 670.27 crore in December 2020 down 26.03% from Rs. 906.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 101.87 crore in December 2020 down 248.63% from Rs. 29.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.15 crore in December 2020 down 71.14% from Rs. 114.86 crore in December 2019.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 37.10 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.68% over the last 12 months.