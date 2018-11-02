Simplex Casting Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 52.95 crore, up 53.59% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 52.95 crore in September 2018 up 53.59% from Rs. 34.47 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2018 down 89.65% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in September 2018 up 12.52% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2017.

Simplex Casting EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2017.

Simplex Casting shares closed at 39.65 on January 07, 2015 (NSE)