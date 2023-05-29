English
    Simplex Casting Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.44 crore, up 40.89% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.44 crore in March 2023 up 40.89% from Rs. 31.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 186.83% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2023 down 37.7% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.

    Simplex Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.4430.2831.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.4430.2831.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.5719.4923.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.62--1.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.84-4.23-11.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.103.134.62
    Depreciation0.791.491.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.018.627.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.181.764.25
    Other Income0.600.510.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.782.284.49
    Interest2.261.812.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.520.461.63
    Exceptional Items---13.95--
    P/L Before Tax0.52-13.491.63
    Tax1.61-2.230.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.09-11.261.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.09-11.261.25
    Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.78-18.362.05
    Diluted EPS-1.78-18.362.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.78-18.362.05
    Diluted EPS-1.78-18.362.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

