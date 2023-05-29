Simplex Casting Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.44 crore, up 40.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.44 crore in March 2023 up 40.89% from Rs. 31.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 186.83% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2023 down 37.7% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.

Simplex Casting shares closed at 39.65 on January 07, 2015 (NSE)