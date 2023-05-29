Simplex Casting Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.44 crore, up 40.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Castings are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.44 crore in March 2023 up 40.89% from Rs. 31.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 186.83% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2023 down 37.7% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.
Simplex Casting shares closed at 39.65 on January 07, 2015 (NSE)
|Simplex Castings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.44
|30.28
|31.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.44
|30.28
|31.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.57
|19.49
|23.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.62
|--
|1.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.84
|-4.23
|-11.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.10
|3.13
|4.62
|Depreciation
|0.79
|1.49
|1.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.01
|8.62
|7.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.18
|1.76
|4.25
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.51
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.78
|2.28
|4.49
|Interest
|2.26
|1.81
|2.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.46
|1.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-13.95
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.52
|-13.49
|1.63
|Tax
|1.61
|-2.23
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.09
|-11.26
|1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.09
|-11.26
|1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|-18.36
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|-18.36
|2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|-18.36
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|-18.36
|2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited