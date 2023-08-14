Simplex Casting Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.70 crore, up 114.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.70 crore in June 2023 up 114.35% from Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 104.28% from Rs. 10.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2023 down 14.21% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2022.

Simplex Casting EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.75 in June 2022.

Simplex Casting shares closed at 39.65 on January 07, 2015 (NSE)