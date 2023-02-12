Simplex Casting Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, up 33.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Castings are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in December 2022 up 33.45% from Rs. 22.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 down 11313.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.
|
|Simplex Castings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.28
|25.70
|22.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.28
|25.70
|22.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.49
|17.10
|17.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.23
|-5.51
|-4.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.13
|3.21
|2.93
|Depreciation
|1.49
|1.46
|1.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.62
|6.26
|3.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.76
|3.18
|1.84
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.28
|3.26
|1.90
|Interest
|1.81
|2.17
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.46
|1.09
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|-13.95
|6.66
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.49
|7.75
|0.12
|Tax
|-2.23
|2.12
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.26
|5.63
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.26
|5.63
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.36
|9.18
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-18.36
|9.18
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.36
|9.18
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-18.36
|9.18
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
