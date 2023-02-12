 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Simplex Casting Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, up 33.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Castings are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in December 2022 up 33.45% from Rs. 22.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 down 11313.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

Simplex Castings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.28 25.70 22.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.28 25.70 22.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.49 17.10 17.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.23 -5.51 -4.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.13 3.21 2.93
Depreciation 1.49 1.46 1.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.62 6.26 3.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.76 3.18 1.84
Other Income 0.51 0.08 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.28 3.26 1.90
Interest 1.81 2.17 1.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.46 1.09 0.12
Exceptional Items -13.95 6.66 --
P/L Before Tax -13.49 7.75 0.12
Tax -2.23 2.12 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.26 5.63 0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.26 5.63 0.10
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.36 9.18 0.16
Diluted EPS -18.36 9.18 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.36 9.18 0.16
Diluted EPS -18.36 9.18 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited