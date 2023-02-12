Simplex Casting Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, up 33.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in December 2022 up 33.45% from Rs. 22.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 down 11313.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.