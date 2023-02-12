English
    Simplex Casting Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, up 33.45% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in December 2022 up 33.45% from Rs. 22.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2022 down 11313.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

    Simplex Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.2825.7022.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.2825.7022.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.4917.1017.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.23-5.51-4.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.133.212.93
    Depreciation1.491.461.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.626.263.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.763.181.84
    Other Income0.510.080.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.283.261.90
    Interest1.812.171.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.461.090.12
    Exceptional Items-13.956.66--
    P/L Before Tax-13.497.750.12
    Tax-2.232.120.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.265.630.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.265.630.10
    Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.369.180.16
    Diluted EPS-18.369.180.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.369.180.16
    Diluted EPS-18.369.180.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
