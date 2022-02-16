Simplex Casting Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.69 crore, up 64.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.69 crore in December 2021 up 64.34% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 95.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021 down 16.42% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2020.

Simplex Casting EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.55 in December 2020.

