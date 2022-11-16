 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simmonds-Marsha Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.50 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.50 crore in September 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 38.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 96.74% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2022 down 14.99% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 66.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.63% over the last 12 months.

Simmonds-Marshall
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.50 43.28 38.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.50 43.28 38.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.45 15.80 14.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 1.53 -1.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.26 10.20 10.55
Depreciation 1.72 1.74 1.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.18 12.45 11.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.47 1.56 2.65
Other Income 0.78 0.11 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.25 1.67 2.87
Interest 2.22 2.28 2.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 -0.60 0.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 -0.60 0.86
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 -0.60 0.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 -0.60 0.86
Equity Share Capital 2.24 2.24 2.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -0.54 0.77
Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.54 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -0.54 0.77
Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.54 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am