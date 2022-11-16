Simmonds-Marsha Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.50 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.50 crore in September 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 38.59 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 96.74% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2022 down 14.99% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2021.
Simmonds-Marsha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 66.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.50
|43.28
|38.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.50
|43.28
|38.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.45
|15.80
|14.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|1.53
|-1.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.26
|10.20
|10.55
|Depreciation
|1.72
|1.74
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.18
|12.45
|11.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.47
|1.56
|2.65
|Other Income
|0.78
|0.11
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.25
|1.67
|2.87
|Interest
|2.22
|2.28
|2.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.60
|0.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|-0.60
|0.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|-0.60
|0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|-0.60
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.54
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.54
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.54
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.54
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited