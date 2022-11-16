Simmonds-Marsha Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.50 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.50 crore in September 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 38.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 96.74% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2022 down 14.99% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 66.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.63% over the last 12 months.