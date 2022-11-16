English
    Simmonds-Marsha Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.50 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.50 crore in September 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 38.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 96.74% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2022 down 14.99% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2021.

    Simmonds-Marsha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

    Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 66.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.63% over the last 12 months.

    Simmonds-Marshall
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.5043.2838.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.5043.2838.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.4515.8014.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.421.53-1.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.2610.2010.55
    Depreciation1.721.741.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1812.4511.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.471.562.65
    Other Income0.780.110.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.251.672.87
    Interest2.222.282.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.03-0.600.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.03-0.600.86
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.03-0.600.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.03-0.600.86
    Equity Share Capital2.242.242.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02-0.540.77
    Diluted EPS0.02-0.540.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02-0.540.77
    Diluted EPS0.02-0.540.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
