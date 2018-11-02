Simmonds-Marsha Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.49 crore, up 5.54% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.49 crore in September 2018 up 5.54% from Rs. 46.89 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in September 2018 up 1.83% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2018 down 3.09% from Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2017.
Simmonds-Marsha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.78 in September 2017.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 90.00 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.14% returns over the last 6 months and 9.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.49
|42.01
|46.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.49
|42.01
|46.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.31
|17.56
|16.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.11
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.44
|-2.03
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.62
|8.77
|7.86
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.05
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.88
|14.24
|15.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.03
|2.30
|5.30
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.08
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.18
|2.38
|5.49
|Interest
|0.75
|0.75
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.43
|1.63
|4.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.43
|1.63
|4.80
|Tax
|1.26
|0.47
|1.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.17
|1.17
|3.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.17
|1.17
|3.11
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.83
|1.04
|2.78
|Diluted EPS
|2.83
|1.04
|2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.83
|1.04
|2.78
|Diluted EPS
|2.83
|1.04
|2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
