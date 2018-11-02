Simmonds-Marsha Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.49 crore, up 5.54% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 49.49 crore in September 2018 up 5.54% from Rs. 46.89 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in September 2018 up 1.83% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2018 down 3.09% from Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2017.

Simmonds-Marsha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.78 in September 2017.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 90.00 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.14% returns over the last 6 months and 9.76% over the last 12 months.