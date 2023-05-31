Simmonds-Marsha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore in March 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 41.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 up 167.94% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 195.56% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022.
Simmonds-Marsha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2022.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 44.82 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.11% over the last 12 months.
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.04
|39.15
|41.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.04
|39.15
|41.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.25
|16.55
|13.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-1.56
|5.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.49
|10.31
|9.42
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.68
|1.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.57
|13.51
|11.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.08
|-1.34
|-0.16
|Other Income
|1.57
|0.11
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.65
|-1.23
|0.06
|Interest
|2.24
|2.36
|2.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.41
|-3.59
|-2.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.41
|-3.59
|-2.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.41
|-3.59
|-2.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.41
|-3.59
|-2.08
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|-3.20
|-1.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|-3.20
|-1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|-3.20
|-1.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|-3.20
|-1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited