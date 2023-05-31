English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Simmonds-Marsha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore in March 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 41.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 up 167.94% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 195.56% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022.

    Simmonds-Marsha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2022.

    Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 44.82 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.11% over the last 12 months.

    Simmonds-Marshall
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.0439.1541.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.0439.1541.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.2516.5513.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-1.565.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.4910.319.42
    Depreciation1.671.681.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5713.5111.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.08-1.34-0.16
    Other Income1.570.110.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.65-1.230.06
    Interest2.242.362.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.41-3.59-2.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.41-3.59-2.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.41-3.59-2.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.41-3.59-2.08
    Equity Share Capital2.242.242.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.26-3.20-1.85
    Diluted EPS1.26-3.20-1.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.26-3.20-1.85
    Diluted EPS1.26-3.20-1.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Simmonds-Marsha #Simmonds-Marshall
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm