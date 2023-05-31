Simmonds-Marsha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore in March 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 41.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 up 167.94% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 195.56% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022.

Simmonds-Marsha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2022.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 44.82 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.11% over the last 12 months.