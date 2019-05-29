Simmonds-Marsha Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.26 crore, down 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.26 crore in March 2019 down 11.94% from Rs. 46.85 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 98.12% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019 down 69.38% from Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2018.

Simmonds-Marsha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2018.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 75.85 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -37.24% over the last 12 months.