Simmonds-Marsha Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.26 crore, down 11.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.26 crore in March 2019 down 11.94% from Rs. 46.85 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 98.12% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019 down 69.38% from Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2018.
Simmonds-Marsha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2018.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 75.85 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -37.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.26
|49.03
|46.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.26
|49.03
|46.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.60
|23.46
|18.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-4.96
|-1.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.45
|9.37
|8.90
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.18
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.39
|17.64
|15.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|2.34
|4.92
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.76
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|3.10
|5.23
|Interest
|1.16
|0.97
|1.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|2.13
|4.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|2.13
|4.20
|Tax
|-0.51
|0.76
|0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|1.37
|3.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|1.37
|3.24
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|1.22
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|1.22
|2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|1.22
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|1.22
|2.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited