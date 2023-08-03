Simmonds-Marsha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.80 crore, down 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.80 crore in June 2023 down 1.12% from Rs. 43.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 up 19.08% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2023 up 17.89% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 51.26 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.80% over the last 12 months.