    Simmonds-Marsha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.80 crore, down 1.12% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.80 crore in June 2023 down 1.12% from Rs. 43.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 up 19.08% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2023 up 17.89% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022.

    Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 51.26 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.80% over the last 12 months.

    Simmonds-Marshall
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.8042.0443.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.8042.0443.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.8316.2515.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.44-0.021.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.759.4910.20
    Depreciation1.741.671.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2612.5712.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.662.081.56
    Other Income0.631.570.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.283.651.67
    Interest2.242.242.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.041.41-0.60
    Exceptional Items-0.53----
    P/L Before Tax-0.491.41-0.60
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.491.41-0.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.491.41-0.60
    Equity Share Capital2.242.242.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.441.26-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.441.26-0.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.441.26-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.441.26-0.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Simmonds-Marsha #Simmonds-Marshall
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

