Simmonds-Marsha Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore, up 36.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore in June 2022 up 36.05% from Rs. 31.81 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 80.74% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022 up 221.7% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 56.20 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 36.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.28
|41.04
|31.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.28
|41.04
|31.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.80
|13.64
|12.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.53
|5.16
|-1.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.20
|9.42
|10.43
|Depreciation
|1.74
|1.74
|1.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.45
|11.24
|10.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|-0.16
|-1.02
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.22
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.67
|0.06
|-0.82
|Interest
|2.28
|2.14
|2.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-2.08
|-3.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|-2.08
|-3.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|-2.08
|-3.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|-2.08
|-3.14
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-1.85
|-2.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-1.85
|-2.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-1.85
|-2.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-1.85
|-2.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited