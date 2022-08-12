Simmonds-Marsha Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore, up 36.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore in June 2022 up 36.05% from Rs. 31.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 80.74% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022 up 221.7% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 56.20 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 36.91% over the last 12 months.