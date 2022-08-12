 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simmonds-Marsha Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore, up 36.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore in June 2022 up 36.05% from Rs. 31.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 up 80.74% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022 up 221.7% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 56.20 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 36.91% over the last 12 months.

Simmonds-Marshall
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.28 41.04 31.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.28 41.04 31.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.80 13.64 12.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.53 5.16 -1.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.20 9.42 10.43
Depreciation 1.74 1.74 1.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.45 11.24 10.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.56 -0.16 -1.02
Other Income 0.11 0.22 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.67 0.06 -0.82
Interest 2.28 2.14 2.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.60 -2.08 -3.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.60 -2.08 -3.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.60 -2.08 -3.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.60 -2.08 -3.14
Equity Share Capital 2.24 2.24 2.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -1.85 -2.80
Diluted EPS -0.54 -1.85 -2.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -1.85 -2.80
Diluted EPS -0.54 -1.85 -2.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
