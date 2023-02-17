 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Simmonds-Marsha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.15 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.15 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 35.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 588.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 86.15% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.15 46.50 35.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.15 46.50 35.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.55 18.45 11.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.56 0.42 1.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.31 10.26 9.60
Depreciation 1.68 1.72 1.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.51 14.18 10.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 1.47 1.19
Other Income 0.11 0.78 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.23 2.25 1.46
Interest 2.36 2.22 1.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.59 0.03 -0.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.59 0.03 -0.52
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.59 0.03 -0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.59 0.03 -0.52
Equity Share Capital 2.24 2.24 2.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.20 0.02 -0.47
Diluted EPS -3.20 0.02 -0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.20 0.02 -0.47
Diluted EPS -3.20 0.02 -0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited