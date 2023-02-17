Simmonds-Marsha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.15 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.15 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 35.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 588.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 86.15% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 45.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -23.96% over the last 12 months.