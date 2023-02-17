Simmonds-Marsha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.15 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.15 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 35.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 588.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 86.15% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 45.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -23.96% over the last 12 months.
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.15
|46.50
|35.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.15
|46.50
|35.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.55
|18.45
|11.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.56
|0.42
|1.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.31
|10.26
|9.60
|Depreciation
|1.68
|1.72
|1.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.51
|14.18
|10.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|1.47
|1.19
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.78
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|2.25
|1.46
|Interest
|2.36
|2.22
|1.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.59
|0.03
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.59
|0.03
|-0.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.59
|0.03
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.59
|0.03
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|0.02
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|0.02
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|0.02
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|0.02
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
