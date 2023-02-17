English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Simmonds-Marsha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.15 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.15 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 35.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 588.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 86.15% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.

    Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 45.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -23.96% over the last 12 months.

    Simmonds-Marshall
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.1546.5035.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.1546.5035.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.5518.4511.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.560.421.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3110.269.60
    Depreciation1.681.721.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5114.1810.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.341.471.19
    Other Income0.110.780.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.232.251.46
    Interest2.362.221.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.590.03-0.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.590.03-0.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.590.03-0.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.590.03-0.52
    Equity Share Capital2.242.242.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.200.02-0.47
    Diluted EPS-3.200.02-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.200.02-0.47
    Diluted EPS-3.200.02-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Simmonds-Marsha #Simmonds-Marshall
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm