Simmonds-Marsha Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore, up 27.49% Y-o-Y

March 05, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore in December 2020 up 27.49% from Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 down 28.11% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 up 30.43% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 34.60 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.61% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.

Simmonds-Marshall
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations40.4633.1031.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations40.4633.1031.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials18.0813.2511.65
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.200.21-0.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.018.668.49
Depreciation1.311.421.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.2310.6713.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.97-1.10-2.21
Other Income0.180.090.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.79-1.01-2.14
Interest1.531.461.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.32-2.47-3.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.32-2.47-3.49
Tax-----0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.32-2.47-2.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.32-2.47-2.59
Equity Share Capital2.242.242.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.96-2.20-2.31
Diluted EPS-2.96-2.20-2.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.96-2.20-2.31
Diluted EPS-2.96-2.20-2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Mar 5, 2021 05:26 pm

