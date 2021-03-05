Simmonds-Marsha Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore, up 27.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore in December 2020 up 27.49% from Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 down 28.11% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 up 30.43% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 34.60 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.61% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.