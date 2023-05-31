Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.64 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.64 crore in March 2023 up 3.35% from Rs. 44.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 up 168.48% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 up 194.57% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.
Simmonds-Marsha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2022.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 44.82 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.11% over the last 12 months.
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.64
|42.56
|44.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.64
|42.56
|44.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.07
|18.90
|16.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.56
|-1.52
|5.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.05
|10.77
|9.91
|Depreciation
|1.70
|1.72
|1.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.01
|14.00
|11.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.36
|-1.32
|-0.18
|Other Income
|1.36
|0.09
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.72
|-1.23
|0.05
|Interest
|2.24
|2.36
|2.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.48
|-3.59
|-2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.48
|-3.59
|-2.09
|Tax
|0.07
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.41
|-3.59
|-2.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.41
|-3.59
|-2.08
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.41
|-3.57
|-2.05
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|-3.19
|-1.83
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|-3.19
|-1.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|-3.19
|-1.83
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|-3.19
|-1.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited