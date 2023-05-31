Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.64 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.64 crore in March 2023 up 3.35% from Rs. 44.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 up 168.48% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 up 194.57% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

Simmonds-Marsha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2022.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 44.82 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.11% over the last 12 months.