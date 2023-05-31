English
    Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.64 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.64 crore in March 2023 up 3.35% from Rs. 44.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 up 168.48% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 up 194.57% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

    Simmonds-Marsha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2022.

    Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 44.82 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.11% over the last 12 months.

    Simmonds-Marshall
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.6442.5644.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.6442.5644.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0718.9016.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.56-1.525.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0510.779.91
    Depreciation1.701.721.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.0114.0011.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.36-1.32-0.18
    Other Income1.360.090.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.72-1.230.05
    Interest2.242.362.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.48-3.59-2.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.48-3.59-2.09
    Tax0.07---0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.41-3.59-2.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.41-3.59-2.08
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.020.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.41-3.57-2.05
    Equity Share Capital2.242.242.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.26-3.19-1.83
    Diluted EPS1.26-3.19-1.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.26-3.19-1.83
    Diluted EPS1.26-3.19-1.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

