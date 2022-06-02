 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in March 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 46.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 25.26% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 down 56.5% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 45.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and 39.53% over the last 12 months.

Simmonds-Marshall
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.16 38.33 46.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.16 38.33 46.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.02 12.92 19.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.04 1.55 -0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.91 10.15 9.97
Depreciation 1.79 1.81 2.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.57 10.71 12.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 1.19 1.44
Other Income 0.22 0.27 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 1.46 1.54
Interest 2.14 1.98 4.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.09 -0.52 -2.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.09 -0.52 -2.66
Tax -0.02 -- 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.08 -0.52 -2.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.08 -0.52 -2.75
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.01 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.05 -0.51 -2.75
Equity Share Capital 2.24 2.24 2.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.83 -0.45 -2.45
Diluted EPS -1.83 -0.45 -2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.83 -0.45 -2.45
Diluted EPS -1.83 -0.45 -2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:11 pm
