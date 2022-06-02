Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in March 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 46.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 25.26% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 down 56.5% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 45.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and 39.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.16
|38.33
|46.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.16
|38.33
|46.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.02
|12.92
|19.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.04
|1.55
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.91
|10.15
|9.97
|Depreciation
|1.79
|1.81
|2.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.57
|10.71
|12.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|1.19
|1.44
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.27
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|1.46
|1.54
|Interest
|2.14
|1.98
|4.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.09
|-0.52
|-2.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.09
|-0.52
|-2.66
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.08
|-0.52
|-2.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.08
|-0.52
|-2.75
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.05
|-0.51
|-2.75
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|-0.45
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|-0.45
|-2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|-0.45
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|-0.45
|-2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited