Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in March 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 46.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 25.26% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 down 56.5% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 45.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and 39.53% over the last 12 months.