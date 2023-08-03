Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.59 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.59 crore in June 2023 down 0.93% from Rs. 47.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 21.02% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2023 up 18.6% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 51.26 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.80% over the last 12 months.