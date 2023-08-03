English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.59 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.59 crore in June 2023 down 0.93% from Rs. 47.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 21.02% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2023 up 18.6% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

    Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 51.26 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.80% over the last 12 months.

    Simmonds-Marshall
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.5945.6447.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.5945.6447.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7819.0718.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.65-0.562.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.2810.0510.64
    Depreciation1.771.701.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6913.0112.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.732.361.53
    Other Income0.581.360.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.313.721.67
    Interest2.242.242.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.061.48-0.61
    Exceptional Items-0.53----
    P/L Before Tax-0.471.48-0.61
    Tax0.020.07--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.491.41-0.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.491.41-0.61
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.000.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.461.41-0.59
    Equity Share Capital2.242.242.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.421.26-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.421.26-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.421.26-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.421.26-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Simmonds-Marsha #Simmonds-Marshall
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!