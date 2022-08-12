Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.03 crore, up 36.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.03 crore in June 2022 up 36.73% from Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 81.12% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022 up 218.52% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 56.20 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 36.91% over the last 12 months.