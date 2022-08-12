 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.03 crore, up 36.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.03 crore in June 2022 up 36.73% from Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 81.12% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022 up 218.52% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 56.20 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 36.91% over the last 12 months.

Simmonds-Marshall
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.03 44.16 34.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.03 44.16 34.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.37 16.02 14.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.19 5.04 -2.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.64 9.91 10.78
Depreciation 1.77 1.79 1.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.54 11.57 10.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.53 -0.18 -1.03
Other Income 0.14 0.22 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.67 0.05 -0.82
Interest 2.28 2.14 2.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.61 -2.09 -3.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.61 -2.09 -3.14
Tax -- -0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.61 -2.08 -3.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.61 -2.08 -3.14
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.02 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.59 -2.05 -3.12
Equity Share Capital 2.24 2.24 2.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -1.83 -2.78
Diluted EPS -0.53 -1.83 -2.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -1.83 -2.78
Diluted EPS -0.53 -1.83 -2.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
