Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.03 crore, up 36.73% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.03 crore in June 2022 up 36.73% from Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 81.12% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022 up 218.52% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 56.20 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 36.91% over the last 12 months.
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.03
|44.16
|34.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.03
|44.16
|34.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.37
|16.02
|14.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.19
|5.04
|-2.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.64
|9.91
|10.78
|Depreciation
|1.77
|1.79
|1.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.54
|11.57
|10.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.53
|-0.18
|-1.03
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.22
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.67
|0.05
|-0.82
|Interest
|2.28
|2.14
|2.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-2.09
|-3.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.61
|-2.09
|-3.14
|Tax
|--
|-0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|-2.08
|-3.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|-2.08
|-3.14
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.59
|-2.05
|-3.12
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-1.83
|-2.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-1.83
|-2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-1.83
|-2.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-1.83
|-2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited