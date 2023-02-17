Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore, up 11.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore in December 2022 up 11.04% from Rs. 38.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2022 down 604.48% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 85.02% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 45.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months and -23.96% over the last 12 months.
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.56
|50.66
|38.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.56
|50.66
|38.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.90
|21.56
|12.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.52
|0.22
|1.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.77
|10.80
|10.15
|Depreciation
|1.72
|1.75
|1.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.00
|14.61
|10.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|1.71
|1.19
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.55
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|2.25
|1.46
|Interest
|2.36
|2.22
|1.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.59
|0.03
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.59
|0.03
|-0.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.59
|0.03
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.59
|0.03
|-0.52
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.57
|0.04
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|0.04
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|0.04
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|0.04
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|0.04
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited