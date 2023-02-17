 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore, up 11.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore in December 2022 up 11.04% from Rs. 38.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2022 down 604.48% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 85.02% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.

Simmonds-Marshall
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.56 50.66 38.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.56 50.66 38.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.90 21.56 12.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.52 0.22 1.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.77 10.80 10.15
Depreciation 1.72 1.75 1.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.00 14.61 10.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 1.71 1.19
Other Income 0.09 0.55 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.23 2.25 1.46
Interest 2.36 2.22 1.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.59 0.03 -0.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.59 0.03 -0.52
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.59 0.03 -0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.59 0.03 -0.52
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.01 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.57 0.04 -0.51
Equity Share Capital 2.24 2.24 2.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.19 0.04 -0.45
Diluted EPS -3.19 0.04 -0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.19 0.04 -0.45
Diluted EPS -3.19 0.04 -0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited