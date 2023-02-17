Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore, up 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore in December 2022 up 11.04% from Rs. 38.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2022 down 604.48% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 85.02% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.