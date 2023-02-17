English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore, up 11.04% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.56 crore in December 2022 up 11.04% from Rs. 38.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2022 down 604.48% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 85.02% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.

    Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 45.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months and -23.96% over the last 12 months.

    Simmonds-Marshall
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.5650.6638.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.5650.6638.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.9021.5612.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.520.221.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7710.8010.15
    Depreciation1.721.751.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.0014.6110.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.321.711.19
    Other Income0.090.550.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.232.251.46
    Interest2.362.221.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.590.03-0.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.590.03-0.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.590.03-0.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.590.03-0.52
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.010.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.570.04-0.51
    Equity Share Capital2.242.242.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.190.04-0.45
    Diluted EPS-3.190.04-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.190.04-0.45
    Diluted EPS-3.190.04-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Simmonds-Marsha #Simmonds-Marshall
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am