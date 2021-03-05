Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.37 crore, up 28.52% Y-o-Y
March 05, 2021 / 05:33 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simmonds-Marshall are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.37 crore in December 2020 up 28.52% from Rs. 33.74 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 down 29.62% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 40% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2019.
Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 34.60 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.61% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.
|Simmonds-Marshall
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.37
|35.98
|33.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.37
|35.98
|33.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.12
|15.49
|11.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.11
|0.13
|0.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.47
|8.99
|8.89
|Depreciation
|1.33
|1.44
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.53
|11.16
|13.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.97
|-1.23
|-2.29
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.78
|-1.14
|-2.22
|Interest
|1.53
|1.46
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.31
|-2.59
|-3.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.31
|-2.59
|-3.57
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.13
|-0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.32
|-2.47
|-2.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.32
|-2.47
|-2.59
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.32
|-2.43
|-2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.96
|-2.17
|-2.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.96
|-2.17
|-2.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.96
|-2.17
|-2.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.96
|-2.17
|-2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited