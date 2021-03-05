Simmonds-Marsha Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.37 crore, up 28.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.37 crore in December 2020 up 28.52% from Rs. 33.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 down 29.62% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 40% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2019.

Simmonds-Marsha shares closed at 34.60 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.61% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.