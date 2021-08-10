Simbhaoli Sugar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 382.82 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 382.82 crore in June 2021 up 10.55% from Rs. 346.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2021 up 7.88% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2021 down 7.81% from Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2020.

Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 34.10 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 390.65% returns over the last 6 months and 387.14% over the last 12 months.