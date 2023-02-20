Simbhaoli Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.42 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.42 crore in December 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 313.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 313.02% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2022 up 15.35% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.