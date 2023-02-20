 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simbhaoli Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.42 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 366.42 crore in December 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 313.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 313.02% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2022 up 15.35% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 366.42 269.78 313.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 366.42 269.78 313.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 316.37 0.87 298.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.02 12.57 16.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -86.64 202.25 -130.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.10 21.98 15.73
Depreciation 8.04 8.04 8.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.27 62.27 104.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.25 -38.20 1.26
Other Income 4.33 4.38 4.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.59 -33.83 5.42
Interest 5.72 6.38 6.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.86 -40.21 -0.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.86 -40.21 -0.87
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.86 -40.21 -0.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.86 -40.21 -0.87
Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 -9.74 -0.21
Diluted EPS 0.45 -9.74 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 -9.74 -0.21
Diluted EPS 0.45 -9.74 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited