Simbhaoli Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 311.59 crore, up 45.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.59 crore in December 2020 up 45.77% from Rs. 213.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020 up 77.47% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.23 crore in December 2020 up 94.26% from Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2019.

Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 6.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -15.53% returns over the last 6 months and 0.74% over the last 12 months.